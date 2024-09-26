BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 45,018 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,018 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.5 %

AIG opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.72 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 14,964,738 shares of company stock worth $400,732,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

