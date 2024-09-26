BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 7,705 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,901,000 after buying an additional 33,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 700,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,929,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

ROP stock opened at $548.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

