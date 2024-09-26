BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Humana by 16.1% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,640,000 after acquiring an additional 321,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Humana by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.70.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $311.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

