BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 184.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,604 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,740,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 0.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 186.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 23.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 1.0 %

Brookfield stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.