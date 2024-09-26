BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,164,547 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,164,547 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after buying an additional 595,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2,229.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,377,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,805,000 after purchasing an additional 67,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

