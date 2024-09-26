Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,819 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

