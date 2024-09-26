Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Down 54.4% in September

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYFC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.