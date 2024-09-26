Brokerages Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) PT at $45.25

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDMT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,102.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,102.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,820,350.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $486,883. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 652.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

FDMT opened at $11.28 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $586.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

