Brokerages Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) PT at $433.00

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.75.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $437.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $444.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.62.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,041,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,218,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.