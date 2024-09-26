Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Target Price at $56.32

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Comerica Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $58.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after buying an additional 676,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Comerica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comerica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after purchasing an additional 130,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

