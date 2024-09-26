Brokerages Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Target Price at $179.28

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $168.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $201,294.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $201,294.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,446,091 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $4,216,000. Farmers National Bank increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,856,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.