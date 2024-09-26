Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Price Target at $267.00

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $231.71 on Monday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.69.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.