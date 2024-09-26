Brokerages Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Target Price at $197.25

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.3 %

MicroStrategy stock opened at $151.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.39. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.