Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price at $285.79

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $296.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $728,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,573,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 12.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,665,000 after buying an additional 84,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $280.70 on Monday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $285.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 738.68, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. Analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

