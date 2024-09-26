Brokerages Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Price Target at C$12.75

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. Company insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.59. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.04 and a 52 week high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

