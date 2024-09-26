Brokerages Set Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Price Target at $20.19

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paymentus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

NYSE PAY opened at $21.18 on Monday. Paymentus has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.57 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paymentus will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paymentus by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

