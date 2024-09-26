Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target at $100.08

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Starbucks by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 215,988 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 131,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,704,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.62 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

