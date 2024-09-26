Brokerages Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT at $756.88

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $725.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $950.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective (down previously from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $458.15 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $770.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

