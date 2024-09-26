Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price at $14.45

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

