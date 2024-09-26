Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) PT at $17.17

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $16.08 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,321,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 90,407 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

