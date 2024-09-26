Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price at $59.82

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

