Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diversified Royalty Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.50 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%.

Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Royalty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.60.

Diversified Royalty Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$2.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$483.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.56. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.05%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

