Brokers Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

