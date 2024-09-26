Brokers Offer Predictions for Carvana Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26. Carvana has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $176.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 3.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 724.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $6,824,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,150,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $6,824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,580 shares in the company, valued at $23,150,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591,866 shares of company stock worth $366,976,934 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

