Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Down 42.6% in September

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ BROGW opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Brooge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

