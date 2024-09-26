Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives $51.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BN

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Brookfield Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 62.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN opened at $52.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.