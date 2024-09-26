Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives $51.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BNGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 62.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.0 %

BN opened at $52.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield (NYSE:BNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

