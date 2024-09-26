Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.50

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 14090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

