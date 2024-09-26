Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.49

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$46.49 and last traded at C$46.40, with a volume of 35632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.85.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -259.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.59.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

