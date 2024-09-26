Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.49

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$46.49 and last traded at C$46.40, with a volume of 35632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on BIP.UN
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 3.2 %
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.