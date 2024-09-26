Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.89

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.89 and traded as high as $13.74. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 275,128 shares.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -1,281.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard acquired 7,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $100,003.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $100,003.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 26.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

