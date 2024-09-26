Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 43.59 and last traded at 43.01. 301,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 315,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at 42.51.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 39.10 and its 200 day moving average is 38.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.
About Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.
