BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

BRP Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in BRP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.