Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Lifted by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for 3.7% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Brunswick worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 88,966.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.23.

Brunswick Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,155.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.