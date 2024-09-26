Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,702,872 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.