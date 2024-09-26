BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Shares Down 10.7%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.02 ($0.05). Approximately 455,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 480,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

BSF Enterprise Trading Down 15.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 6.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.02. The company has a market cap of £3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 1.71.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

