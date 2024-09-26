BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Up 63.6% in September

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

BTC Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTCTW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 62 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,115. BTC Digital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

BTC Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.