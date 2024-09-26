Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after buying an additional 448,407 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,059,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

