Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.03.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bumble by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $6,370,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMBL opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.73 million, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.66. Bumble has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $15.90.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

