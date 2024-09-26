Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BG opened at $94.72 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.