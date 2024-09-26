Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,440.67 ($19.29).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Burberry Group to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.71) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, insider Alessandra Cozzani bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 747 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £8,217 ($11,002.95). In related news, insider Alessandra Cozzani bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 747 ($10.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,217 ($11,002.95). Also, insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($19,550.08). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 610.60 ($8.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 555.61 ($7.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,953.50 ($26.16). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 676.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 942.88.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

