Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 80.6% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $275.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

