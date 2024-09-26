Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Update

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SMRI opened at $30.26 on Thursday. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $363.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Bushido Capital US Equity ETF alerts:

About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

Receive News & Ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.