Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Update

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:SMRI opened at $30.26 on Thursday. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $363.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76.
About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bushido Capital US Equity ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushido Capital US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.