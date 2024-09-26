BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Shares Down 0.1%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.
BW LPG Company Profile
BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.
