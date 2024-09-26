BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1,284.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. CLSA initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

BWXT stock opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.31. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

