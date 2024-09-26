C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $109.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

