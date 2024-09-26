CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $499.22

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $499.22 and last traded at $498.80, with a volume of 39426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $493.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

CACI International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,499,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,499,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $18,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CACI International by 293.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CACI International by 147.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 21.4% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 487.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

