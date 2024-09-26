Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Down 4%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.53 and last traded at $57.86. Approximately 120,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 760,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Cactus Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cactus by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after acquiring an additional 73,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $20,204,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 221,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

