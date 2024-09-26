Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Down 40.3% in September

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDZIP remained flat at $15.29 during trading on Thursday. 1,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

