Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.41

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $12.00. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 129,049 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
