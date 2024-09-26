Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.41

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $12.00. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 129,049 shares.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHY. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

