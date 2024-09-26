Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of C$598.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCO. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCO opened at C$64.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$76.66.

Insider Activity

In other Cameco news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,417.50. In other news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,115.00. Also, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 5,500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$52.99 per share, with a total value of C$291,417.50. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.