Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of C$598.00 million for the quarter.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco
Cameco Stock Performance
Shares of CCO opened at C$64.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$76.66.
Insider Activity
In other Cameco news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,417.50. In other news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,115.00. Also, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 5,500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$52.99 per share, with a total value of C$291,417.50. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.