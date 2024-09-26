Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

